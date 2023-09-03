Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A shootout between the Security forces and the terrorists in the North Waziristan Tribal district Friday late evening left at least two men in uniform including a serving major of the Pakistan army martyred. However, in a retaliatory fire a terrorist was also gunned down while another received injuries.

“An army major and another soldier were martyred during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan District’s Miran Shah’s general area,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

According to Military’s Media wing when the security forces launched the operation a group of terrorists was spotted in the area and was intercepted by security forces with Major Aamir Aziz leading the operation from the front.

An intense exchange of fire took place between forces and the insurgents. “During the gun battle, one terrorist was killed while another was injured. However, 29-year-old Major Aamir and 27-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Arif were also martyred during the heavy exchange of fire,” the ISPR said

It said the sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area adding the security forces of Pakistan were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve against the menace of terrorism and to defend the motherland.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of Major Aamir Aziz and Sepoy Muhammad Arif were offered on Saturday.

Senior serving military and civil officials and public attended the funeral prayers. Shuhada were laid to rest with full military honours in their respective home towns.