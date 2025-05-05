Impact of social media on cultural landscape

THE culture of Pakistan is a rich and colourful picture drawn by the traditions of countless civilizations, faiths and ethnicities that resided in the country over millennia.

It is a mixture of indigenous values and remote influences of Persian, Central Asian, South Asian and Islamic ones.

Pakistani culture features a number of main elements which are its languages, traditional dance & music, literature, arts and architecture.

Cuisine, rich in flavours and diversity is another essential component.

Religious and cultural festivals are a true reflection of the nation’s rich social fabric.

Pakistanis have a deep-rooted family values, hospitality and community ties, hence its culture is a unique and living example of the history and identity of its peoples.

In this modern world, indeed, technology and social media have changed cultures in developed countries by changing methods of communication and social relationships.

Social media sites have brought in a global culture, where trends, ideas and customs move fast from one border to another.

Social media has also made content creation democratized, as people can make their cultural practices known to the world.

Emojis, memes and instant messages have replaced conventional methods of communication as well.

While this has facilitated worldwide connectivity, it has not come without challenges such as a reduction in face-to-face interaction and the spread of disinformation.

Like the rest of the World, social media has had a profound effect on Pakistani society, changing the fabric of society for both good and bad.

Internet and social media users in Pakistan are growing day by day.

Pakistan had around 87.35 million internet users as of January 2023 which has now further grown.

Social media use is common, with 71.7 million users in January 2023.

According to the GSMA Mobile Economy Report 2023, Pakistan’s internet users are estimated to be 110-20 million by 2025.

Statista’s 2023 report estimates social media users to be 85-90 million by 2025.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) forecasts a 10-12% annual growth in mobile internet subscriptions, which may exceed 140 million mobile broadband subscribers by 2025.

Social media has been an effective tool for cultural exchange and worldwide representation on the positive front.

Social media sites have enabled Pakistanis to share their vibrant cultural heritage, such as music, food, fashion and customs, with the rest of the world.

Pakistani television dramas, Sufi music and traditional wear such as shalwar kameez have become internationally recognized, evoking pride in local culture and generating opportunities for cultural diplomacy.

Furthermore, social media has given voice to marginalized communities such as women and religious minorities giving them a platform to fight for their rights and defy societal norms.

Social media has played a pivotal role in catapulting such movements like “Aurat March” to success and this has trickled on to polarizing yet critical topics like gender equality, child labour, access to education and healthcare.

Such has encouraged a culture of activism and accountability, allowing people to have the power to call for change and resist archaic traditions.

The most significant adverse impact is the loss of cultural values and the emergence of cultural homogenization.

Western lifestyles and ideals, often fantasized about on social media, have started to dominate local ways of life, especially among young people.

This has resulted in a change in attitudes towards family life, relationships and roles within society, at times causing conflicts between generations.

The biggest social media challenge is the propagation of disinformation and false news, which can fuel social, political and religious conflict.

To combat this, more digital literacy initiatives need to be put in place to inform users on how to critically read online material.

To restrict harmful content without stifling free speech, collaboration between the government, internet companies and civil society organizations is also essential.

The decline of traditional cultural values as a result of the overwhelming effect of globalized material presents another difficulty.

This trend can be resisted by encouraging the creation and distribution of regional content that reflects Pakistani customs and values.

The impact of social media on mental health, particularly in young people, is another significant issue.

Anxiety, despair and low self-esteem are among the issues that can arise from the stress that comes from trying to live up to unrealistic beauty standards and lifestyles that influencers promote.

Campaigns to raise awareness of social media’s staged life and promote responsible online conduct can help with this.

Higher education institutions and schools can take action by incorporating mental health into their curricula.

Additionally, the rise in online harassment and cyberbullying is a growing problem, especially for minorities and women.

Enhancing laws and enforcement tools to defend users from abuse online, while establishing safer online environments, is essential.

Social media companies also need to step up by setting tougher rules and tools against harassment.

In the future, the solution is a balanced strategy that leverages the advantages of social media while solving its problems.

Fostering digital entrepreneurship and innovation can generate economic opportunities, especially for women and youth.

For instance, developing e-commerce and digital skills can enable people to use social media for business development.

In addition, creating a culture of responsible use of social media, where citizens are aware of their online footprint and its contribution to society, is essential.

By tackling these issues ahead of time and collectively, Pakistan can leverage the potential of social media to create a more inclusive, educated and culturally rich society.

