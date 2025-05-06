Federal Minister Wattoo steps up relief efforts for Diamer-Bhasha Dam affectees

In a major step towards addressing the concerns of those displaced by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad MueenWattoo and Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, jointly chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting brought together top federal and regional leadership, including Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, to fast-track efforts aimed at the rehabilitation and welfare of the affected communities.

Minister MueenWattoo reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to resolving the long-standing grievances of the dam-affected population, stating that, “Under the clear directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, we are making tangible progress in compensation payments, clean drinking water supply, sanitation, and the construction of schools and other critical infrastructure.”

He emphasized that a transparent, inclusive, and community-focused approach remains at the core of the government’s strategy, ensuring that those who have sacrificed for the nation’s most ambitious hydropower project receive the support and respect they deserve.

The high-level session also reviewed the pace of ongoing development initiatives and discussed mechanisms to expedite support systems for affected families.

This renewed focus signals a decisive push by the federal government to translate promises into action, with the aim of delivering sustainable and equitable rehabilitation for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam affectees.