The International Monetary Fund has reportedly stopped Pakistan from giving relief to the power consumers using over 200 units per month.

“Circular debt will not come down if relief is given on electricity bills,” IMF said on Pakistan’s relief plan, as per sources.

The relief in terms of delayed payments of the bills will only be given to consumers, who are using under 200 units for six months continuously.

The relief will be revoked, if the bill of a consumer comes over 200 units in six months, the sources said.

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Energy and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali, asserted that the International Monetary Fund has not rejected the proposal for the provision of additional subsidies in power tariffs as the government deals with protests against inflated electricity bills.