ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Tuesday handed over human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari to the police on three-day physical remand in a case registered against her under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat, approved Mazari’s physical remand after she was produced in the court. During the hearing, the prosecution requested the court to approve the physical remand.

The prosecution said the suspect is accused of collection money and using it for propaganda against state institutions. He said the amount is yet to be recovered from her possession.

Mazari’s counsels opposed the plea. Later the judge reserved his verdict and approved three-day physical remand of the rights activist.

A day earlier, Islamabad police again arrested the human rights activist Imaan Mazari soon after she was released from the Adiala jail on bail in the sedition case.

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital granted bail to Mazari and PTM leader Ali Wazir in a sedition case registered over a controversial speech at a public rally.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain granted the post-arrest bail to the both suspects for Rs30,000 surety bonds each.