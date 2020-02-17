Imran said the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that they can destroy Pakistan in eleven days is not a responsible statement by a premier of a nuclear state with a huge population. “Because of the Hindutva ideology Kashmiris have been persecuted for over 200 days while living under a lockdown,” Imran stressed adding that under the same ideology, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government passed two discriminatory nationalistic legislation, targeting 200 million Muslims in India. Imran Khan said that there are no terrorist safe havens in the country Islamabad is doing everything for the Afghan peace process on humanitarian grounds and also prayed for its success. The government and the security forces are on the same page concerning the matter, he affirmed. “We need peace in Afghanistan for development and prosperity of internally displaced people. Development is only possible through trade and friendly relations, which will also help us to improve our relations with Central Asian states. “We need peace in Afghanistan for development and prosperity of internally displaced people,” the premier stressed stating that development could only be possible through trade and friendly relations, which will also help both the countries to improve their relations with other central Asian states. Speaking at the conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is pursuing a policy of return of Afghan refugees with dignity, safety and honor. The minister said peace and stability is indispensable and Pakistan would continue supporting an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process. “Every refugee is hoping that peace restores leading to repatriation,” he said. Pakistan has hosted five million Afghan refugees and today three million registered and unregistered Afghan refugees reside in Pakistan,” he said adding that the Pak-Afghan relations have provided impetus to host millions of Afghan refugees. He further urged the world to join hands with Pakistan to provide basic needs to the Afghan refugees and enable them to live a dignified life, underscoring the need for international cooperation more than ever before. “Caring should be a shared responsibility more so when the Afghan refugees expect the world to rebuild their country after restoration of peace,” he stated. Afghan Second Vice President Danish Sarwar said they are thankful to Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for 40 years. We cannot forget how Pakistan and Iran opened their doors for Afghan refugees,” he said lauding Islamabad’s efforts for playing the role of a brotherly country by hosting millions of refugees. The second vice president said the Afghan government wants repatriation of Afghan refugees, however, for that, ending the war was imperative. Addressing the conference UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said for the last 40 years, people of Pakistan have stood with their Afghan neighbours. “Pakistan’s solidarity to hosting refugees is admirable,” he said adding that generosity, however, does not come without cost. The refugee crisis has had an impact on the local economy, infrastructure, and security,” he stated.

By
News desk
-
1

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Market witnessed dull activity on Monday barely trading 100M shares, even lower than 118M shares observed on Friday. E&P, Fertilizer, Cement and OMCs bore selling pressure, and even Banking sector (barring HBL) faced selling pressure. News related to HBL’s irregularities in New York branch caused panic amongst investors, however, HBL did recover significantly post clarification by Management on the issue. The Stock, which has financial results due on February 19th, traded near upper circuit. Vanaspati sector ranked top among volume leaders with 16.1M shares, followed by Cement (15.4M) and Banks (12M). Among scrips, UNITY realized trading volumes of 16.1M shares, followed by DGKC (9.1M) and HASCOL (7.9M). The Index closed at 40,276pts as against 40,243pts showing an increase of 34pts (+0.1% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+74pts), OMCs (+23pts), E&P (30pts), Power (-29pts), Inv Banks (-13pts). Volumes declined further from 117.6mn shares to 99.8mn shares (-15% DoD). Average traded value increased by 16% to reach US$ 28.4mn as against US$ 24.5mn.

