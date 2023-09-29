The High Court of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has quashed the illegal detention of two persons detained under black law Public Safety Act (PSA), and ordered their release.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the court of Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the authorities to release forthwith from preventive custody Javaid Ahmad Teli and Sajad Ahmad.

On the basis of such vague allegations, the de-tainees could not have made an effective representation against their detention. Therefore, their right guaranteed under law stands violated in the instant case, rendering their detention illegal and unsustainable in law.—KMS