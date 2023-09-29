Abdul Majeed Wani, father of renowned Kashmiri freedom fighter Shaheed Ashfaq Majeed Wani, passed away, today, in Srinagar after a brief illness. He was around 85 years old and was an engineer by profession.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was per-formed in Sarai Bala area of Srinagar, after which he was buried in his native graveyard. The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life and leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a condolence meeting in Islamabad under the chair-manship of Convener Mahmood Ahmed Sagar. The participants of the meeting expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Abdul Majeed Wani. In the meeting, prayers were offered for the elevation of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family members.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Ghulam Mu-hammad Safi, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Mir Tahir Masood, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani.—KMS