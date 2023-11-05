The Islamabad High Court fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s restoration of bail appeal pleas in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust reference and the Toshakhana NAB investigation cases for November 7, on Saturday.

As per the cause list issued by the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri will lead the hearing. The court has issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan, as mentioned in the appeal.

In his petition, Imran challenged the trial court’s decision dated August 5, in which, his sentence was suspended in the Toshakhana case but his conviction remained intact. He prayed the court to suspend the trial court’s August 5 judgment.