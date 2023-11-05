Fida Hussnain Lahore

The preparations are underway for Pakistan Muslim League-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif would visit all these three provinces at the end of the ongoing month, and the preparations are being finalized.

It would be the first visit of the PML-N supremo since his arrival in Lahore from self-imposed exile in London.

The insiders said that Nawaz Sharif would observe the local leaders’ activities, the strategies to speed up the campaigns for the upcoming cities of the said three provinces.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif has named Senator Ishaq Dar to head the election cell of the party for the upcoming polls.

A notification in this regard was issued on Saturday by PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal with the approval of Shehbaz Sharif.

“With the approval of the President PML-N, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is hereby appointed as Chairman, Election Cell PML-N, for General Elections 2024,” read the notification.

PML-N’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party’s election related activities will further expedite after the latest appointment.

“All the polls related activities including the process of applications to get the party ticket will be completed soon,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Dar has also headed the parliamentary committee which made the Election Act 2017 that was later passed by the parliament.

It merits mention here that the PML-N has already invited applications from the interested candidates to contest the general elections.

The party has issued a form for both the National and provincial assembly seats for the aspiring candidates. The form can be obtained from Nov 1 to 10. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would address the public rallies across the country soon once