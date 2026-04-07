Gigi Hadid responds after her name appears in Epstein files

NEW YORK – American supermodel Gigi Hadid has responded to reports regarding her name appearing in recently surfaced documents and files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, rejecting any connection to the case and describing the situation as unfortunate.

The reports suggested that a 2015 email reportedly originating from the U.S. Department of Justice included a conversation between Jeffrey Epstein and an unidentified individual, in which Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid were mentioned. The reference led to widespread speculation on social media.

Addressing the matter publicly, Gigi Hadid responded to an online comment by referring to Epstein in strong terms and expressing concern that her name was being associated with a person she had never met. She clarified that she had no involvement of any kind with Epstein.

She further stated that at the time the email was written, she was around 20 to 21 years old and reiterated that there was no personal or professional relationship between her and Epstein.

Hadid also noted that while she wished to avoid shifting attention away from the experiences of victims involved in the case, it was necessary for her to address and correct inaccurate claims circulating about her.

The documents reportedly indicate that the email included a discussion in which an individual questioned the success of the Hadid sisters, to which Epstein responded in a vague manner, contributing to renewed public discussion around the matter.

Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on charges related to sex trafficking, was later found dead in his jail cell. The case has since remained under global scrutiny and continues to attract significant public and media attention.