IHC orders authorities to produce missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha at all costs

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the relevant authorities to produce missing lawyer Advocate Intizar Hussain Panjotha before it at all costs.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq passed the order on a petition seeking recovery of the missing lawyer, who is also the focal person of the PTI.

The court directed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to submit a report on the recovery of Intizar Hussain Punjotha on Monday (today) and summoned the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad to appear personally on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The CJ remarked, “That’s enough; whatever happens, present the abductee tomorrow. Tell the IG to appear; I will pass an order. Everyone has been asleep until the 10th. I keep asking what happened to the report. Today, without fail, the report must be attached to the file,”.

The CJ inquired about who was representing the IB and what actions had been taken.

An IB officer replied that they had received a request and were currently reviewing it.

The CJ further remarked, “Sometimes you should do some work yourself; does the court have to do everything? This is unacceptable. We instructed the IB not to misrepresent before the court. Where are the reports from the intelligence agencies? It has been ten days—did the person disappear into thin air?” The Deputy Attorney General stated that the IB was not a party in the matter.

Meanwhile, the lawyers staged a protest outside the IHC and demanded immediate recovery of missing Panjotha. They chanted slogans in the favour of the missing lawyer, and warned to intensify their protests in case of any further delay.