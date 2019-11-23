IHC fixes Zardari’s plea for hearing for transfer of his case to Karachi

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed the date on November 26 for hearing an application filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sibling Faryal Talpur against proceeding of investigations into the money laundering through fake bank accounts under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi instead of Karachi.

A two-member bench will hear the application on November 26.

Meanwhile, a medical board of PIMs performed complete medical examination of Zardari’s health.

According to sources, the former president’s health has not shown any improvement and Friday night he had been suffering through severe backache. His blood sugar level, blood pressure and heartbeat levels were also recorded at abnormal levels. Doctors today are expected to change his medications while his physiotherapy is being performed on a daily basis.