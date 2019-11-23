Eulogises PM, Army Chief role in unity of Muslim Ummah

Ashrafi condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

Our Correspondent

Multan

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Moulana Tahir Ashrafi on Saturday eulogized the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the unity of Muslim Ummah. Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi said that Muslim Ummah had been facing various problems due to internal strife. Condemning the Quran burning incident in Norway, he urged the incumbent government and Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to take up the issue and come up with concrete steps to stop the recurrence of such like incidents in future.

He lauded the courage of youngster who tried to stop and punish the culprit. He said the incident would damage the inter-religious harmony, adding that he would discuss the issue with different schools of thought and hold joint conference and demonstrations in Islamabad and Lahore. Giving remarks on the recent sit-in by JUI-F, Ashrafi said the sit-ins or protests demonstrations could not dislodge governments, rather dialogues were the only way to resolve political issues.

Ashrafi urged the opposition parties to use decent language during their criticism on governments. Similarly, the government should also show responsibility in issuance of political statements. He eulogized the incumbent government for taking measures for students of religious seminaries. To another query, Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should ensure treatment facilities to ex-president Asif Ali Zardari as his health was not stated to be good.

He stated that there was no chance of presidential system in the country, adding the parliamentary system would remain intact. Moulana Tahir Ashrafi also expressed concern over the longstanding curfew and grave human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the government to continue to raise voice for Kashmiris at international forum.

Earlier, speaking at the Jamia Ahyaul Aloom Eidgah in Muzaffargarh, he said Pakistan was established by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with their elders Allama Shabir Usmani and Allama Zafar Usmani. He said Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa should order ulema and madrasa students to wage jihad at the Kashmir as the advance force of Pakistan Army to combat Indian aggression. He said ulema would always favor good step and deed of the government and oppose any wrong measures. He said the youth must not be de-tracked in the name of religion.

Maulana Aseed-ur-Rehman, Maulana Amar Nazeer Baloch, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Mufti Imran, Maulana Asgar-ul-Hussaini, Maulana Ishfaq-ur-Rehman Pitafi, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Makki, Qari Muhammad Qasim Sangee, Karim Muhammad Ejaz Malik and Maulana Khalid Makki also spoke on the occasion.