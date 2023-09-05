The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed authorities to inform the court before arresting human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari in any other case. The court heard Imaan’s bail pleas a day earlier based on detailed submissions presented by her counsel. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC reserved the decision.

Subsequently, the judge issued the order and directed that the court should be informed before any arrest in any unknown First Information Report (FIR) lodged against the lawyer. Additional Attorney General Manzoor Iqbal Dogar stated that we have written to all provinces after yesterday’s hearing.

“They’ve been provided details of the cases and also been sent faxes and WhatsApp messages for details. We do not want the petitioners to make any statements.” IHC further reiterated that if any case is pending against Imaan, all provinces will inform IHC prior to arrest. An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari while the IHC simultaneously prohibited local authorities from arresting the human rights lawyer in any new cases.