Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that Pakistan is learning from the invaluable Chinese experience in e-commerce, and these partnerships exemplify the strength of our collaboration. Addressing a sideline forum titled “China E-Commerce Convention” at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Haque said that China’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative has paved the way for increased connectivity and economic collaboration between our two nations, Gwadar Pro reported.

“Through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), we are witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure that facilitates trade, investment, and e-commerce. We are looking for viable solutions to transform our E-commerce by looking at the Chinese benchmarks, and remove the obstacles creating market distortions in the way of economic prosperity”, he added.