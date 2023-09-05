Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has been issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court relating to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi’s rearrest under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) last week.

The LHC ordered the Islamabad police chief to appear before the court on September 8.

The PTI president was rearrested under 3-MPO by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police shortly after being released by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and subsequently, the seasoned politician was put under house arrest in Adiala jail for the next 15 days. The ICT police rearrested him despite the LHC’s restraining order against his possible arrest.

Later, the former Punjab chief minister moved the LHC seeking contempt proceedings against the Islamabad IG.

Taking up the petition, the Lahore High Court ordered the Islamabad IG to appear before the court in this regard on September 8.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the Punjab IG apprised the court that the Islamabad police had taken the former provincial chief executive into custody after being released by the NAB.

A report in this regard has been submitted to the registrar, he added. He further admitted that no Punjab police officer had stopped the Islamabad police from arresting Elahi.