Islamabad Electric Supply Company has offered its customers the option of paying their electricity bills on installment.

In a statement, the IESCO Chief Executive, Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan directed all offices of the company to offer the convenience of electricity bill installment plans to visiting customers.

He said if the customers have any inquiries about their electricity bills, they can contact the relevant Sub-Divisional Office, Revenue Office or Customer Service Centers. The company made the offer amid protest against heavy billing.