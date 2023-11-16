LAHORE- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhary Parvez Elahi affirmed that he has not been approached for any press conference yet, underscoring his unwavering support for Imran Khan.

“I stand by Imran Khan and will continue to be there for him,” declared Chaudhary Parvez Elahi during discussions with reporters in Lahore on Thursday.

Elahi expressed optimism about the PTI securing a substantial number of votes in the upcoming elections, confident that their performance would surprise rivals.

He reiterated his commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan.

He revealed being incarcerated in a cell adjacent to Imran Khan in Adiala Jail and claimed that delegations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Union had visited the Prime Minister during his confinement.

Simultaneously, the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench has called for a comprehensive report within a week regarding a petition concerning the inadequate facilities provided to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi in Adiala Jail.

During the court proceedings, Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan, Elahi’s advocate, argued for enhanced facilities commensurate with his client’s political and social standing.

The lawyer brought attention to alleged interference during meetings, disrupting meaningful discussions in family and lawyer interactions.

Besides it, it was emphasized that lawyers are not allowed to carry essential materials like paper and pen for note exchange during these meetings.