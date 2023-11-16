LAHORE – The Traffic Police Punjab has launched a new online service, enabling citizens of the province to download their drivining license on their mobile phones.

It is mandatory for citizens to carrying the license cards with them while driving the vehicles as it can be demanded by police officials from them at any time for verification.

In case of failing to provide the driving permit, a traffic challan is issued to the citizen by the police. To avoid traffic ticket, the citizens can show the soft copy of their license on mobile phone to the police officials.

Citizens of all Punjab cities, including Sahiwal and Faisalabad, can download the PDF copy of the license on their mobile phones through following process to avoid challans:

Download e-license

Citizens of Bahawalpur and Sialkot need to simply visit the website; http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk. You will find the e-license option in the License Info tab.

After selecting the e-license option, you need to add your CNIC number and date of birth. Later, click the download button and you will get the PDF copy of the license.