Global IT Certifications: Punjab receives thousands of applications

Punjab has received around 16,759 applications since September 2024 through the Global IT Certifications Program, aimed at equipping youth with internationally recognised digital skills.

The meeting, chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, was informed that the eligibility of 9,203 candidates has been verified to date, while payment verification for 696 candidates has been completed.

The fee reimbursement process is actively underway for 540 certified candidates. So far, 360 successful candidates have already received full reimbursement of their certification fees directly into their bank accounts.

In a parallel development, PITB also held a fee reimbursement ceremony for another batch of successful candidates under the same programme. The ceremony was presided over by PITB Director General (e-Governance) Sajid Latif, who distributed reimbursement certificates among participants from diverse educational and professional backgrounds.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation for PITB’s initiative, highlighting how it enabled them to upgrade their technical skills and enhance global career prospects.

The Global IT Certifications Programme, executed by PITB, provides individuals across Punjab the opportunity to obtain certifications from leading international technology companies. Upon successful completion, candidates are reimbursed for their certification fees, removing financial barriers and encouraging participation in high-demand digital skill domains.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Yousaf stated, “Through the Global IT Certifications Programme, we are empowering our youth with internationally recognised skills and reducing financial barriers to professional growth. This initiative reflects our commitment to building a future-ready workforce that can compete in the global digital economy and contribute to Pakistan’s IT exports.”

The programme remains open to all citizens of Punjab, ensuring inclusive access to digital upskilling opportunities regardless of academic or professional background.