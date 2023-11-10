DUBAI – It is mandatory for UAE citizens and residents to get their driving licenses renewed once the existing licenses are expired.

Driving licences are renewable for 10 years for UAE and GCCC citizens and five years for residents (expatriates of different countries).

Renewal of driving licences is available online in most of the emirates. To renew the driving licence, an applicant is required to settle all traffic fines. A fine of 10 AED per month will be levied on customers who delay the renewal of their driving licence for more than one month.

Several online ways are offered to apply for renewal of the Dubai driving license as people can use websites, mobile applications, kiosks and other channels to apply for it.

Here are the details for using RTA app on mobile phnes to apply for the renewal of the driving license in Dubai.

Online Account

Before moving ahead, you are required to have a UAE Pass account as well as an RTA account. Both these accounts can be set up on your smartphone in just a few minutes.

How to Set UP RTA Account?

You just need to download the RTA app on your mobile phone

Next, open the app and tap on the ‘Login/Register’ button on the homepage. You can use your UAE Pass to set up the account.

If your UAE Pass and RTA account is not linked, you will receive a pop-up notification to link your UAE Pass and RTA account. If you do not have an RTA account tap ‘Register’.

You need to add details such as full name, email address, nationality and mobile phone number

Next, you will be asked to create a username and password.

At the end, you will receive the one-time password (OTP) on your mobile number via SMS to start the application.

Eye Test

Before applying for the renewal of the driving license through the RTA app, you need to visit a registered optician near you who conducts eye tests.

Required documents For Dubai Driving License Renewal

Original valid Emirates ID.

Original Driving License

Service fees

For customers younger than 21 years old

100 AED driver licence renewal fees

+ 20 AED Knowledge and Innovation fees.

500 AED additional fees when requesting the mobile truck service for the eye test and licence renewal.

For customers 21 years and older

300 AED driver licence renewal fees

+ 20 AED Knowledge and Innovation fees.

500 AED additional fees when requesting the mobile truck service for the eye test and licence renewal.

Apply Through Smart App

The customer clicks on the license renewal service from the Smart App.

The customer scans the QR code from the driving licence, or enters the following information: driving licence number, issue date, birth year and traffic code number.

The customer settles the fines.

The customer settles the required fees by credit card.

The customer receives a temporary driving licence by email while waiting for the original renewed licence, which can be delivered through 2 channels:

Customer Happiness Centres in Deira or Al Barsha

Through the delivery service, the delivery fees are as follows:

Standard delivery 20 AED

Same day delivery 35 AED

Delivery within 2 hours 50 AED

International delivery 50 AED.

The customer with an Apple device can receive the electronic licence from the Apple Wallet through the RTA Dubai App.