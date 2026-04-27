Global Fund team likely to review HIV situation in Pakistan amid rising cases

ISLAMABAD – The federal health ministry has initiated preventive measures following reports that a team from the Global Fund may visit Pakistan to assess the growing number of HIV cases in the country.

The officials said the ministry has directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and the Common Management Unit to formulate a strategy to curb the spread of HIV, particularly focusing on the reuse of syringes.

The move comes after a surge in infections, including over 300 HIV cases reported among children in Taunsa, allegedly linked to reused syringes.

In Islamabad, at least 618 new cases were recorded between January 2025 and March 2026.

The health experts have pointed out that improper use of medical equipment, including contaminated syringes and inadequate blood screening, remains a major factor behind the spread of the virus.

Separately, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health, chaired by Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, has taken notice of the situation and sought a detailed briefing from authorities.

Officials within the health ministry indicated that although a formal schedule has not been confirmed, the visiting delegation is expected in early May. Such missions typically originate from Geneva and review programme performance and implementation gaps.

Pakistan has received over $1 billion in funding from the Global Fund over the past two decades to combat HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. The grants are usually allocated in three-year cycles, with approximately $250 million designated for these diseases in each phase.

An earlier audit by the Global Fund had highlighted slow progress in controlling infectious diseases in Pakistan, citing governance issues, limited strategic direction, insufficient domestic funding and frequent leadership changes as key challenges.

Meanwhile, the ministry has taken steps to address potential sources of infection. According to officials, 2cc and 5cc syringes have been phased out and replaced with auto-disable syringes to prevent reuse.

However, concerns remain over the continued availability of 10cc syringes, which can still be reused.

The authorities have tasked relevant bodies to assess their role in the spread of HIV and consider a possible ban if necessary.

Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal has termed the issue a priority and directed officials to implement effective measures to control the disease.