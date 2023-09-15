LAHORE – Apple has launched its dependably durable and remarkable resistant iPhone 15 lineup, which is equipped with innovative new design features.

The tech giant unveiled iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at its annual event title” Wonderlust” earlier this week.

The iPhone variants enjoy massive fan base in Pakistan and tech lovers were anxiously waiting for the launch of the new series, iPhone 15.

The pre-order for the newly launched phones is all set to begin today (September 15) and several Pakistanis will be planning it to buy it from abroad or get it through courier.

As Pakistan has the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), every device is registered with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) ) subject to payment of applicable custom duties/ taxes. The process for registration of iPhone 15 lineup is same as it is used for other mobile phones.

Mobile Phone Registration Process

The following are the available mechanism for registration of mobile device(s) subject to payment of applicable custom duties/ taxes in following categories: –

(i) International Traveler: – The travelers may register the mobile devices brought-in accompanied baggage within sixty (60) days of their arrival in Pakistan by entering their travel credentials i.e. Passport Number, CNIC/NICOP (if applicable), sim number issued on the applicant passport/CNIC/NICOP along with IMEI(s) of device through DIRBS system mechanism.

(ii) Local Applicant: – Local applicants may register the mobile device by entering their CNIC, sim number issued on the applicant CNIC along with IMEI(s) of device through DIRBS system mechanism.

(iii) PTA has implemented DIRBS Portal system which can be accessed via following mechanism for ease of applicants: –

Online Portal Link: – https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs USSD by dialing *8484# from any mobile phone having a local SIM issued on applicant CNIC By visiting any mobile service provider Service Centre or Franchisee

(iv) The above-mentioned information submitted by applicant will be auto processed/validated through WeBOC. The mobile devices will accordingly be cleared by the system in accordance with applicable rates of duty and taxes;

(v) The system shall electronically generate Payment Slip ID (PSID) having validity of 7 days from date of PSID generation by WEBOC, for payment of duty/taxes. The applicant shall pay the leviable duty/taxes by visiting personally any commercial bank in Pakistan. Once the system confirms the payment of duty/taxes, the mobile device IMEI(s) will be white-listed in DIRBS.

(vi) After the expiry of aforesaid time-limit such mobile devices shall be registered on payment of leviable duty/taxes along with prescribed fine notified for the purpose.