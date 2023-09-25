LAHORE – A First Information Report (FIR) is an account of a cognizable (i.e. over which police has jurisdiction) offence that is entered in a particular format in a register at the police station.

Every person has a right to report any matter at the concerned police station and have a case registered in the form of an FIR.

The matter may be reported orally or in writing to an officer at a police station or on patrol. An officer who receives an oral report shall reduce it to writing and cause it to be recorded in the FIR register.

A certified copy of the FIR, signed by an officer bearing the stamp of the police station is to be provided to the person who reports the crime.

No police officer has the authority to refuse registration of a case.

Download Copy of FIR Online

The Punjab police have launched several online services to facilitate people. Now, people, including lawyers, can download a copy of the FIR online.

You just need to visit the official website https://cms.punjabpolice.gov.pk/ and enter the details to get a copy of the FIR.

As you visit the site, it will ask you enter the complaint number, which is given at the time of registration the FIR, and mobile phone number.

After clicking the search button, details of the FIR will appear and at bottom of page you will find an option to download a copy of the FIR.