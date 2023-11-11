The Dubai Air Show 2023 is all set to take place n 13-17 November 2023 and it is expected to be attended by a large number industry experts.

The five-day event will be held at DWC, Airshow Site and her is what to expect at the airshow:

1400+ world-class exhibitors from 95 countries

180+ of the most advanced commercial, private and military aircraft on display

9 conference tracks content presented by 300+ industry speakers

20 Country pavilions featuring the most innovative products and technologies

390 Senior military and civil delegations

Access to Start-up Hub – VISTA featuring 80+ startups

The Dubai Airshow is a business trade show and is open to industry professionals only and not to general public. You may be asked to provide a business card as proof of eligibility.

The price for visitors to attend the Dubai Airshow 2023 is USD $99.75 including VAT. Visitor badges are valid for all five days of the show and grant you complimentary access to the onsite conferences.

Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Flying Displays

However, general public can enjoy the flying displays at the airshow on all the five days of the event. The display generally starts at 2:00pm

General public can enter the show site for free on the first-come and first-served basis and it is free to attend event.

There is free visitor parking available on-site.

Some of the flying teams include Frecce Tricolori, the Italian Air Force’s aerobatic demonstration team; Fursan Al Emarat, the United Arab Emirates Air Force aerobatic display team; Sarang, the helicopter air display team of the Indian Air Force; the aerobatic demonstration team of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force.