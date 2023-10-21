DUBAI – The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), a state-run utility, is responsible for providing electricity related services to people residing in the region.

The authority generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. It receives electricity bills from customers on monthly basis.

How to View Bill Online?

Dewa customers can visit the official website of the utility to view the bill online. The customers are required to enter account or premise number to view the bill.

Bill Payment

This service enables customer to pay DEWA bills through the different channels offered by DEWA. They can pay bill through following services:

Etisalat

ENOC/EPPCO

Banks

Smart Dubai

Noqodi

Empay