ISLAMABAD – Dr. Tauqeer Hussain Shah has resigned as principal secretary to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Reports said the prime minister has approved his resignation, which comes after Shah’s appointment as executive director in the World Bank. He will take charge of his new position on November 1.

Meanwhile, lobbying has started in the bureaucracy for the post of principal secretary of the Prime Minister.

The names of the bureaucrats who are being considered for this post include Secretary Finance Imdadullah Bosal, Secretary Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash.

The appointment of the new principal secretary will be made after an approval form the prime minister.

Dr. Tauqeer Hussain Shah retired on December 25 last year and was given a one-year contract.