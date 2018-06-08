Hot, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Hot and dry weather is expected in almost across country, however, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Gujranwala division, Kashmir, Gilgit and hip tops of Hazara Davison and its adjoining areas.

According to Met office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper KP, Islamabad and Kashmir, whereas continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Lahore (PBO 19, A/P 07), Chakwal 18, Sargodha 16, Sialkot (A/P 15, City 10), Gujranwala 13, Gujrat 12, Jhelum 11, Murree 09, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 05) and Kasur 04. The Bahawalpur city and its adjoining areas experienced very hot weather on Thursday as temperature reached 47°C.

The hot wind continued blowing in the city whole day, forcing people to remain indoors. Traffic was also thin on city arteries. The Met Office forecast dry and very hot weather for the metropolis and other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Experts have predicted the prevailing weather condition would persist with even more intensity during the next few days. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in the sun, especially at noon and afternoons. Farmers have been advised to take all measures to protect their standing crops and vegetables from damaging effects of high temperatures.—APP