Hot, dry weather expected in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Kalat division and upper Sindh in next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department report on Thursday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Kalat, Quetta, Zhob divisions and FATA, with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Hazara division.

Rain occurred during last 24 hours KP: Balakot 8 mm. Dir 17 °C., Saidu Sharif 04 °C. Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 16°C., Rawalakot, Garidupatta 01°C., Punjab: Sahiwal 07°C., Toba tek Singh, Shorkot 06°C., Faisalabad, Jhang 02°C., GB: Bunji 02°C., Bagrote 01°C. Highest Temperature recoeded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 46°C, Jaccobabad, Rahim yar khan, Rohri and Sukkur 45°C.—APP