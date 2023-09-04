Honda Pridor is a concoction of modern styling and robust performance as the 100cc bike offers an affordable ride, with no compromise on power.

Backed by a stroke OHC engine with its big lamp, bright indicators, and wrapped silencer, with an aggressive front look. Pridor’s sleek body along with embellished side covers makes it a hot choice. The bike however cannot be able to match the sales of CD 70 and CG 125.

The bike is the perfect choice for riders who are looking for a machine with a comfortable height and a relaxing seat.

Engineered with the latest features, the Honda Pridor is touted as reliable and a long-term ride, following suit of other Honda bikes. Its parts availability of Pridor also make it more famous in the local market.

Honda Pridor Price in September 2023

After the latest price hike, Honda Pridor is available at the price of Rs208,900 in September 2023.

Honda Pridor Fuel Average

Honda Pridor’s fuel average is around 45-55 km per litre, figures may vary as per bike condition and maintenance.

Honda Pridor Colors

Honda Pridor is available in Red, Blue, and Black colour.