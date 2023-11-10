As the bikes and cars prices stepped into no-man’s land after back-to-back surge, people are now looking for easy installment plans to get their hands on new bikes and even the price of Honda Pridor touched Rs2 lac.

As Honda CD 70 and Honda 125 remained the most famous, the Honda Pridor also remained famous as a niche product as it’s sturdy and performance, but there were no major changes in its design.

The 100cc bike is a fusion of modern styling and power as it offers an affordable ride and that’s without creating a hole in the pocket.

Pridor is loaded by an OHC engine and great suspension, and the two-wheeler comes with a masked headlight and wrapped silencer. Its reliability is matchless while its tremendous power helped it stand among its rivals.

As top variants of Honda like 150cc are not fuel efficient, Pridor is the pick of inflation-weary people looking for economical means of transportation.

Honda Pridor Installment Plans 2023

The auto giant introduced several installment plans which are available for 3 months to 3 years. However, the zero markup option can be availed for a short period of time. The installment plans are available across all cities, and the delivery will be done at the nearest dealership.

Honda Pridor Installment Plan with Bank Alfalah

Honda Pridor Monthly Installment 3 Months Plan Rs69,700 (Zero Mark-up) 6 Months Plan Rs34,800 (Zero Mark-up) 9 Months Plan Rs27,100 12 Months Plan Rs21,300 18 Months Plan Rs15,500 24 Months Plan Rs12,600 36 Months Plan Rs9,700

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

Honda recently dismissed rumors about the price reduction and it also issued a new prices list. As per the price list. Honda Pridor’s current price stands at Rs208,900 for November.

Honda Pridor Fuel Average

Honda Pridor’s fuel average is around 45-55 km per litre, figures may vary as per bike condition and maintenance.

Honda Pridor Colors

Honda Pridor is available in Red, Blue, and Black colour.

Honda Pridor for sale in Lahore

Please visit local market or check e-portal for updated rates of used Honda Pridor in Lahore

Honda Pridor for sale in Karachi

Please visit local market or check e-portal for updated rates of used Honda Pridor in Karachi