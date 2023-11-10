LAHORE – Pakistan Women A defeated Thailand Women Emerging by eight wickets in the first T20 of the two-match series at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

In the rain-impacted game that was reduced to 15-overs-a-side, impressive spin bowling from the home side helped restrict the visitors to 70-7, which was subsequently chased in 13.2 overs.

Pakistan Women A chose to field first after winning the toss. In the stipulated 15 overs, Thailand Emerging scored 70 runs at the expense of seven wickets.

Opening batter Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (22, 20b, 3x4s) chipped in some crucial runs up top. Suwanan Khiaoto, who came to bat after the second wicket fell, scored 25 from 26 including three boundaries and carried the innings till the end.

Pakistan skipper Rameen Shamim returned with two wickets for 11. Omaima Sohail was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets and giving just three runs in three overs. Saima Malik also took two wickets at the expense of five.

It took Pakistan Women A just 13.2 overs to chase the target. Shawaal Zulfiqar was the leading scorer, hitting 31 from 30, including four boundaries.

Kaynat Hafeez contributed with an unbeaten 20 off 27, including two fours.

Omaima (16 not out, 13b, 2x4s) scored some crucial runs at the end, to take the team over the line.

Scores in brief:

Thailand Women Emerging 70-7, 15 overs (Suwanan Khiaoto 25 not out, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai 22, Thipatcha Putthawong 14; Omaima Sohail 2-3, Saima Malik 2-5, Rameen Shamim 2-11)

Pakistan Women A 73-2, 13.2 overs (Shawaal Zulfiqar 31, Kaynat Hafeez 20 not out, Omaima Sohail 16 not out; Kanyakorn Bunthansen 1-6, Onnicha Kamchomphu 1-15)

Player of the match – Omaima Sohail (Pakistan Women A)

The second T20 match will be played on 11 November, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.