Honda City 1.2 MT, CVT easy installment plan for August 2025 after price hike

LAHORE – The Honda City continues to maintain its popularity in auto market of Pakistan with its its reliability, fuel efficiency, and sleek design.

The hatchback has been a preferred choice among Pakistani buyers for decades as it is aligned with local conditions.

Honda City is available with various engine capacities and variants. It is considered ideal for both urban and highway use.

With its stylish design, modern features, and strong resale value due to easy availability of spares parts, Honda City has strong presence in almost across the country.

The company last month revised up the price of its variants including Honda City 1.2 MT and CVT after imposition of NEV levy.

Honda City 1.2 Prices

The price of Honda City 1.2 MT was jacked up to Rs4,696,000 after an increase of Rs47,000 while the rate of Honda City 1.2 CVT was fixed at Rs4,737,000 after a rise of Rs48,000.

Honda City 1.2 Installment Plan

Amid rising prices of cars, including Honda City, following the budget, the United Bank Limited (UBL) has offered easy monthly installment plan for the variant for the month of August 2025.

Under the new installment plan for Honda City 1.2 MT, the buyer need to deposit Rs1,737,520 in wake of down payment while the bank will offer Rs2,958,480 in financing. The standard monthly installment will be Rs101,834.

For Honda City 1.2 CVT, the buyer will pay Rs1,752,690 in wake of the down payment while bank will finance Rs2,984,310. The standard monthly installment will be Rs102,723.

Vehicle prices may vary based on the manufacturer. Installment amounts include insurance and are calculated based on 50% residual value.