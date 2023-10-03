Cement dispatches declined by 3.96% to 4.115 million tons in September 2023 as against 4.284 million tons during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association on Tuesday, local cement dispatches in September 2023 were 3.544 million tons compared to 3.806 million tons in September 2022, showing a decline of 6.87%.

Exports dispatches increased by 19.24% as the volumes rose from 478,097 tons in September 2022 to 570,101 tons in September 2023.

In September 2023, north based mills dispatched 3.035 million tons cement showing a decline of 7% against 3.264 million tons in September 2022.

South based mills dispatched 1.079 million tons cement during September 2023 that was 5.79% more compared to 1.020 million tons during September 2022.

North based mills dispatched 2.893 million tons cement in domestic markets in September 2023 showing a decline of 7.79% against 3.137 million tons in September 2022.

South based mills dispatched 651,287 tons cement in local markets during September 2023 that was 2.58% less compared to 668,512 during September 2022.

Exports from north based mills increased by 12.43% as the quantities increased from 126,502 tons in September 2022 to 142,226 tons in September 2023. Exports from South also increased by 21.70% to 427,875 tons in September 2023 from 351,595 tons during the same month last year.

During the first quarter of current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 11.873 million tons that is 23.40% more than 9.621 million tons during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches during this period were 10.122 million tons against 8.602 million tons during same period last year showing an increase of 17.67%.

Export dispatches were also 71.79% more as the volumes increased to 1.751 million tons during the first three months of current fiscal year compared to 1.019 million tons exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills dispatched 8.333 million tons cement domestically during the first quarter of current fiscal year showing an increase of 14.8% than cement dispatches of 7.259 million tons during first quarter of last fiscal year.

Exports from north also increased by 48.33% to 428,235 tons during July-Sep 2023 compared with 288,712 tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by north based mills increased by 16.08% to 8.762 million tons during first three months of current financial year from 7.548 million tons during the same period of last financial year.

Domestic dispatches by south based mills during July-Sep 2023 were 1.789 million tons showing an increase of 33.18% over 1.343 million tons during the same period of last fiscal year.

Exports from south also increased by 81.07% to 1.322 million tons during July-Sep 2023 compared with 0.730 million tons during the same period last year. Total dispatches by south based mills increased by 50.05% to 3.111 million tons during first three months of current financial year from 2.073 million tons during same period of last financial year.

APCMA spokesman said that industry has immense potential to grab export markets provided the government gives relief in duties and taxes. Coal is a major cost element and its import duty, that is 5% at present, needs to be abolished.

“We are also seriously concerned about rising power tariff and petroleum prices”, he added.