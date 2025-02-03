Germany visit visa from Pakistan – bank statement update for Feb 2025

LAHORE – Germany has made it mandatory for travelers from Pakistan to obtain Schengen visit visa to get an entry as tourist.

If you want to visit more than one Schengen State, the application should be lodged at the Consulate of the country where you will spend the longest period.

The Schengen Area currently consists of 27 member countries. All of these countries, which are located in Europe, include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

There are multiple requirements placed by the Schengen States to grant the tourist visa. One of the key requirements includes proof of funds, which shows that the applicant can bear the expense of his/her stay in the European country.

The bank statement, a document that shows you have sufficient financial resources for your stay in any Schengen country. It should be no more than 30 days old.

Minimum Bank Statement for Germany Visit Visa

The minimum daily required amount for bearing expense of stay in Germany stands at 45 euros, as per the reports. An applicant is required to have minimum 4,050 euros or equivalent amount in the bank accounts if he/she plans to stay in Germany for 90 days.

As of February 3, 2024, one Euro is equal to Rs289.41. It means you need to have around Rs1.2 million in the bank account.