Hollywood Superstar Tom Cruise Expresses Interest In Musical Films
LONDON – Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has revealed his desire to explore a new genre in his cinematic career—musical films.

“I’ve always loved drama, action, and adventure, but now I feel drawn toward music,” Cruise said. “Working in a musical film is my next goal,” said Tom Cruise while speaking to the media in London ahead of release of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Cruise shared his growing interest in music and his aspiration to work in musical cinema.

The Top Gun and Mission: Impossible star emphasized his commitment to continuous learning, saying he tries to pick up something new on every film set—whether it’s shooting underwater or mastering a new skill.  He said, “An artist should always be learning and evolving, whether it’s in music or learning to play an instrument,”.

Cruise also expressed admiration for director and actor Ben Stiller, noting that he would love to collaborate with him again in the future. He further mentioned that he conducts in-depth research for each of his roles and works to bring authenticity to the script.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, the latest installment of the iconic action franchise, is slated for release on May 21.

