Hinduvta mindset and Modi

It is unfortunate that Pakistan faces a Hindutva infected political leadership at helm in India, obsessed with hatred and dreams of expansionist designs and regional hegemony.

The level of cooperation between Israel and India is part of a well thought out plan, with support of many in the West.

By now these powers, should have realized that India, lacks capacity and capability to be a deterrence to China.

Pakistan is not Gaza, whose Palestinians neither have an army, navy and air-force, and have been subjected to brutal genocide conducted by Zion-ists supported by the West.

This genocide is being projected as a war.

It goes to credit of political leadership which realized in the post 1971 debacle, that acquisition of Nuclear Defense Deterrence is our sole insurance against evil designs of an enemy, hostage to Hindutva mind-set.

The father of Hindutva ideology was Vinayak Damodar avarkar who was influenced by Italian nationalist Giuseppe Mazzini.

Nathuram Godse an extremist Hindu Supremacist was influenced by Savarkar.

He murdered Ghandhi Jee in 1948 and is considered a hero, by Modi led BJP.

India’s population comprises of 79.8% followers of Hindus, 14.2% Muslims, 2.3% Christians, 1.7% Sikhs, 0.7 Buddhists, 0.4% Jains and few Zoroastrians, Jews etc.

India under Congress rule had relative interfaith harmony.

It was a Parsi, Homi Jehangir Bhabha an eminent Indian Physicist who is credited as Fa-ther of Indian nuclear development, while Abdul Kalam, a Muslim, was a key figure in their nuclear program.

Despite the contribution by minorities, and historical reality, that India un-der over 300 years of Mughal rule, developed into an economic power contributing 25% of world GDP.

Followers of Savarkar live in denial and delusion.

Savarkar believed that Indian Constitution has nothing “Bhartiya” in it.

He was against Hindu-Muslim unity and at 19th session of Hindu Mahasabha in Ahmedabad in 1937, he stated “There are two antagonistic nations living side by side in India”.

Savarkar justified “Rape as a weapon” to avenge 300 years Muslim Mughal rule over India.

The followers of Savarkar and Hindu Supremacist, such as Modi, have patronized state sponsored mobs involved in demolishing mosques and other historical sites during Mughal era.

Mob lynching of Muslims living in India, in the presence of security and law enforcement, has become a routine, with no attempt by Modi government to prevent these atrocities.

The likes of Savarkar and Modi must realize, that Mughal rule was able to achieve economic development and build an infrastructure, because of religious harmony, peace and tolerance amongst members of all faiths under their rule.

Congress inspired by Gandhi Jee, maintained relative religious harmony and its secular status, elaborated in the Indian Constitution adopted in 1949.

Unfortunately, a cult like populist Modi, sponsors Hindu Supremacist Ideology and uses it as a political tool to woo Hindu extremists.

Tensions and insurgencies exist in North Eastern states of Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Unlike Nehru, his daughter did not have the foresight and vision when she alienated Sikhs and ordered military action in 1984, named Operation Blue Star, on their gurdwara Golden Temple in Amritsar, completed by fourth Sikh Guru in 1577.

In 1604 Guru Arjan placed a copy of Adi Granth in Golden Temple.

The existing temple was rebuilt by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 1809 and overlaid with gold leaf in 1830.

This is considered amongst holiest sites in Sikhism.

Modi has taken this to an extreme, forcing the Sikhs to launch insurgency and demand for Khalistan.

Similar repression by Modi government in IOK and changing their status through Article 370, followed by demographical changes and repression by over 8Lac Indian troops has created resentment in the valley.

This is an ideal environment which has forced young men to launch a resistance.

What happened in Pahalgam, located over 200 KM from LOC, is either an act of desperation by these resistance fighters, or a false flag operation by Modi government, to use it as a tool for political point scoring in elections.

The irony is that Modi has adopted Hindutva extremist policies and has embarked on ex-pansionist agenda.

They suffer from a false sense of invincibility and consider it their right to embark on adventurism with hegemonic designs in the region.

The West and its allies, in connivance with Zionist Israel want to project and arm India to confront China.

Both India and the West must realize that India is no match to China and cannot exercise the hegemony, similar to what Israel enjoys in Middle East.

They must listen to saner elements within India such as Pravin Sawhney who has elaborated on this in his interview to Karan Thapar on 8May 2025.

