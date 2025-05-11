A defeat of Indian hegemony & western technology

The Pakistani Military Operation “Bunyan un Marsoos” has added new dimensions in the modern warfare.

It was launched and accomplished on the same day; May 10, 2025 against an enemy state, who’s Military is three times bigger than its size.

This Military Operation has left behind the western records of modern warfare (including ‘Operation Desert Storm’) and historical German concept of Blitzkrieg; a lightning war with combination of superior military strategy through swift and over-whelming usage of mechanized forces, air power, and element of surprise.

Besides, “Operation Bun-yan un Marsoos” defeated all Indian war strategies; The Sundarji Doctrine of 1980s to Cold Start of 21 st century and & quot;Two-Front War" doc-trine of General Bipan Rawat which Indian Military strategists designed to fight and defeat Pakistan and China through a simultaneous military maneuver.

The unprecedented military maneuver accomplished through Operation Bunyan un Marsoos was instantaneous with lightning speed, indigenous opera-tional strategy, sensible usage of available war mu-nitions and daring implementation in action.

Indeed, Operation Bunyan un Marsoos defeated Indian hegemonic designs of becoming a regional hegemon in South Asia through its military might, bigger geography, massive population, booming economy and disillusioned Hindutva ideology.

Besides, this operation defeated the western war munitions; the latest technologically advance French Rafale fighter jet with twin-engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter aircraft, the UK manufactured unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which fly up to 35,000 feet, beyond the range of most standard anti-aircraft guns and Israeli made Harop drones, the most modern and sophisticated drones, a loitering munitions’ developed by the MBT Missiles Division of Israel Aerospace Industries.

It is designed to “hover or loiter above the battlefield, waiting for targets to be exposed, and attack upon the operator’ scommand.”

Besides, the defeat of western provided high-tech weaponry, India’s strategic and natural allies had full commitments with New Delhi for their unyielding support to India against Pakistan.

For New Delhi, Pakistan has to be subdued for its ultimate flight to become regional hegemon in the first phase and major international power in the subsequent phase.

Most of Indian allies were not interested to cool-down the tense situation between Pakistan and India until May 9, 2025.

They were just giving lips services to this extremely tense environment between two nuclear powers of South Asia, assuming that, let India military subdue Pakistan to maximum through Conventional means of warfare including what they provided to India as mentioned above.

On night 6/7 May 2025, India attacked in six Pakistani cities, killing over 31 innocent people and injured 62 whereas Pakistan remained silent.

India didn’t stop here, rather continued making aggression on Pakistan through UAVs and Israeli Harop drones with provocative statements by its political and military leadership while negatively projecting Pakistan on Indian mainstream and social media.

So much so, India attacked over a dozen Pakistani air bases on night May 9 2025, causing damages to its assets and structures.

Until this Indian offensive none of international power including Muslim states made a serious effort to stop Indian aggression against Pakistan.

The continuous Indian aggression compelled Pakistan to respond.

Pakistani military response was measured, concise and pointed.

It started its military response under code name “Bun-yan un Marsoos” in the morning hours of May 10, 2025.

In a matter of just five hours, Pakistani mili-tary attained what India and its allies had never imagined.

Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) made unprecedented gains in just few hours which compelled New Delhi to reach over its allies for a ceasefire.

In fact, New Delhi and its allies had underestimated the military capability of Pakistan and professionalism of its armed forces.

India might have more war munitions with more and new technologies besides three times more armed forces.

Moreover, through indirect strategies, India and its allies had created fault lines in the traditionally cohesive Pakistan society which they presumed to trigger during this conflict.

To the bad luck of Indian and its allies, Indian offensive against Pakistan reunited Pakistani society by ending all fault lines and ethnic / sectarian issues.

The entire Pakistani nation stood behind the armed forces of Pakistan.

The professionally competent and highly equipped Pakistani military didn’t disappoint their nation and in hours silenced Indian guns in IIOJK, destroyed the Indian BrahMos stockpile, its terrorist training sites in Rajuri, hit back its air bases whereas it had already shoot five of aircrafts including modern 4 th Generation Rafales.

United States brokered a cease-fire between Pakistan and India within hours of Pakistani counter-attacks which speaks of the effectiveness and quantum of Pakistani military ascendancy over Indian military aggression and baseless accusations about Pahalgam attack.

On the request of New Delhi, American Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State, Mr Rubio made serious efforts for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

As agreed between Pakistan and India, the Ceasefire will be followed by negotiations between both countries at a neutral venue.

Nevertheless, Pakistan came victorious in this conflict which India planned to slice Pakistan or else seriously damage Pakistan on political and military grounds.

To the bad luck of India, the game was reversed and instead New Delhi had to face the international humiliation, loss/ disaster of its military assets, question mark about the professionalism of its armed forces and above all a stigma on the political leadership of India.

As inter-national analysts’ analyses, “Operation Bunyan un Marsoos” has shaken Indian state and society to its very basis from all aspects; moral, social, political, strategic and militarily.

Should India dare again to blame Pakistan for a military misadventure, a question Indian intellectuals must ask their political and military leadership.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.([email protected])