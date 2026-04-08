Hezbollah halts fire on Israel as US-Iran ceasefire takes effect

BEIRUT – Lebanon’s Hezbollah has reportedly ceased firing on northern Israel and Israeli forces in Lebanon in the early hours of Wednesday, following the announcement of a US-Iran ceasefire, according to three Lebanese sources cited by Reuters.

Despite the reported pause in hostilities, Israel has continued its military operations in southern Lebanon and issued new evacuation warnings for a southern city, indicating the likelihood of imminent strikes.

This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran does not include Lebanon.

The Lebanese sources said Hezbollah is expected to issue an official statement outlining its position on the ceasefire and responding to Netanyahu’s assertion regarding Lebanon’s exclusion from the deal.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military instructed residents of the southern city of Tyre to evacuate, as operations targeting Hezbollah continued. In a message posted on X, military spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee urged residents in specific areas to leave their homes immediately, warning of impending strikes.

The clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have persisted since March, when the group began launching rocket attacks into Israeli territory, triggering ongoing cross-border exchanges.

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran was reached in a last-minute diplomatic effort aimed at preventing further escalation, amid fears of a broader regional conflict. Donald Trump had reportedly warned of severe consequences if the situation escalated further.