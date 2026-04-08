Israeli opposition leader slams Iran ceasefire, accuses Netanyahu of strategic failure

TEL AVIV – Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday strongly criticised the ceasefire with Iran, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of failing to meet key war objectives.

In a statement shared on X, Lapid termed the outcome a major political setback, saying Israel was sidelined from crucial decisions affecting its national security. He added that while the military fulfilled its responsibilities and the public showed resilience, the political leadership fell short.

Lapid said Netanyahu had set ambitious goals for the conflict, including dismantling or significantly weakening Iran’s nuclear programme, countering its ballistic missile capabilities, and reducing Tehran’s regional influence.

He further alleged that the government’s approach lacked effective planning, warning that it could take years to repair the political and strategic consequences of the decisions made during the conflict.

The criticism came after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in a last-minute effort to prevent further escalation. US President Donald Trump had backed the move, with Israel expressing support for the suspension of strikes on Iran.

However, the Israeli officials clarified that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, where the tensions remain high. Israel, they claimed, continued to confront Iran-backed Hezbollah following cross-border hostilities earlier this year.