Here’s list of 47 officers approved by PM for promotion to Grade 22

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the promotion of 47 officers from Grade 21 to 22 while promotion of some other officers was not announced due to stay orders.

All the 47 officers had been recommended by High-Powered Selection Board (HPSB), which met earlier this month twice, for promotion.

Reports said the notification about their promotions will be issued in a couple of days.

List of Bureaucrats Promoted to Grade 22

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon

FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial

Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman

Secretary Education Mohiuddin Wani

Secretary Information Ambreen Jan.

Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry

Usman Bajwa

Muhammad Umair Karim

Ambrain Raza

Ali Tahir

Asadul Rehman Gilani

Syed Ata-ur-Rehman,

Mosaddiq Ahmed Khan

Nadeem Mehboob

Dawood Muhammad

Sadia Sarwat Javed

Ali Sarfraz Hussain

Ahmed Raza Sarwar

Nabeel Ahmed Awan.

BA Nasir (Police Service)

Muhammad Farooq Mazhar (Police Service)

Imran Yaqoob (Police Service)

Abdul Khaliq Sheikh (Police Service)

Muhammad Zubair Hashmi (Police Service)

Muhammad Shahzad Sultan (Police Service)

Muhammad Tahir (Police Service).

Ahmed Naseem Warraich (Foreign Service)

Rahim Hayat Qureshi (Foreign Service)

Asim Iftikhar Ahmed (Foreign Service)

Syed Ahsan Raza Shah (Foreign Service)

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh (Foreign Service)

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi (Foreign Service)

Saqlain Syeda (Foreign Service)

Shafqat Ali Khan (Foreign Service)

Nabeel Munir (Foreign Service)

Ayesha Humaira

Zahoor Ahmed

Dr Nawaz

Hammad Shamimi

Muhammad Aslam Ghori (Secretariat Group)

Syed Mazhar (Railways Group)

Shahzad Hassan

Syed Muhammad Ammar Naqvi (Audit and Accounts)

Dr Imtiaz (Economist Group)

Samiullah Khan (Postal Group)