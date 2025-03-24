Here’s list of 47 officers approved by PM for promotion to Grade 22

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the promotion of 47 officers from Grade 21 to 22 while promotion of some other officers was not announced due to stay orders.
All the 47 officers had been recommended by High-Powered Selection Board (HPSB), which met earlier this month twice, for promotion.
Reports said the notification about their promotions will be issued in a couple of days.
List of Bureaucrats Promoted to Grade 22
IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon
FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial
Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman
Secretary Education Mohiuddin Wani
Secretary Information Ambreen Jan.
Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry
Usman Bajwa
Muhammad Umair Karim
Ambrain Raza
Ali Tahir
Asadul Rehman Gilani
Syed Ata-ur-Rehman,
Mosaddiq Ahmed Khan
Nadeem Mehboob
Dawood Muhammad
Sadia Sarwat Javed
Ali Sarfraz Hussain
Ahmed Raza Sarwar
Nabeel Ahmed Awan.
BA Nasir (Police Service)
Muhammad Farooq Mazhar (Police Service)
Imran Yaqoob (Police Service)
Abdul Khaliq Sheikh (Police Service)
Muhammad Zubair Hashmi (Police Service)
Muhammad Shahzad Sultan (Police Service)
Muhammad Tahir (Police Service).
Ahmed Naseem Warraich (Foreign Service)
Rahim Hayat Qureshi (Foreign Service)
Asim Iftikhar Ahmed (Foreign Service)
Syed Ahsan Raza Shah (Foreign Service)
Rizwan Saeed Sheikh (Foreign Service)
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi (Foreign Service)
Saqlain Syeda (Foreign Service)
Shafqat Ali Khan (Foreign Service)
Nabeel Munir (Foreign Service)
Ayesha Humaira
Zahoor Ahmed
Dr Nawaz
Hammad Shamimi
Muhammad Aslam Ghori (Secretariat Group)
Syed Mazhar (Railways Group)
Shahzad Hassan
Syed Muhammad Ammar Naqvi (Audit and Accounts)
Dr Imtiaz (Economist Group)
Samiullah Khan (Postal Group)