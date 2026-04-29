CPEC Phase 2.0 and Pakistan’s Security Architecture

Pakistan and China will celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on May 21, 2026, signifying the strategic importance of their trustworthy ties across diverse sectors, including the economy, investment, joint ventures, economic security, social development, and, last but not least, people-to-people contacts since 1951.

Additionally, the completion of CPEC Phase 1 has tremendously benefited Pakistan’s economy, manufacturing capacity, agriculture and society by reducing the energy deficit through numerous hydro, solar, wind and peaceful nuclear projects across the country.

According to several published reports by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Pakistan Planning Commission and federal ministries of finance, commerce and investment, there are clear indications of the multiplier effects of CPEC on the macro-economy, further enhancing production capacity, exports and overall competitiveness in the region and the world.

It is a good omen that successive governments of Pakistan have supported CPEC projects, forming a common national narrative that rejects false and misleading propaganda from imperial and capitalist interests. However, the PTI government during its tenure damaged its overall utility, scope, importance and international expansion by raising serious doubts about its economic and financial impacts, particularly regarding debt.

Nevertheless, despite political maneuvering by the PTI, the journey of CPEC remained smooth and the country has successfully entered CPEC Phase 2.0. CPEC has generated more than 261,000 new jobs, developed 510 kilometers of road infrastructure, added 886 kilometers of core power transmission grids and contributed 8,000 megawatts of power to the national grid, vividly reflecting its holistic and comprehensive support for the country.

The government and defence forces of Pakistan are also commemorating the first anniversary of Operation Bunyan un Marsoos (Iron Wall). It was a retaliatory military operation against Indian aggression directly targeting strategic assets and projects, including CPEC. The response of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy was decisive, producing significant consequences for the Indian Operation Sindoor. It has now been described as the emergence of a new security domain in South Asia.

Now, the leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir has further strengthened Pakistan’s peaceful resolve in the region, especially its positive and facilitating role in achieving peace in the Middle East and Gulf. This has a direct correlation with CPEC’s western expansion, which aims to connect Central Asia with the Middle East and Africa.

Thus, Pakistan’s defence forces have institutionalized a new economic security system for the safety and security of Chinese workers, engineers and CPEC projects in the country. The ongoing military operation against terrorists hiding in various parts of Afghanistan is aimed at building a security umbrella for CPEC projects in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the rest of the country.

A drastic decrease in infiltration and terrorist incidents clearly demonstrates the strong commitment of the defence forces to protect sovereignty, territorial integrity and economic stability and sustainability. A Special Security Division (SSD), comprising 9,000 Pakistan Army soldiers and 6,000 paramilitary personnel, has been deployed to provide a security shield for Chinese personnel and CPEC projects across the country.

Moreover, more than Rs. 2 billion has been allocated for the overall security of CPEC projects in Pakistan. Apart from land-based security, the government has also taken relevant initiatives through the maritime security agency to protect coastal areas, as well as through the Pakistan Air Force.

The Pakistan Navy plays a critical role in CPEC by securing maritime approaches to Gwadar Port, safeguarding Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) and countering non-traditional threats in the Indian Ocean. The Navy operates an integrated network of radars, electro-optic sensors and coastal surveillance systems to monitor maritime activities, countering potential sea-based terrorist threats and playing an important role in protecting CPEC investments and projects.

Additionally, the Pakistan Navy supports the economic goals of CPEC by safeguarding coastal areas, supporting blue economy initiatives and fostering security essential for ocean-based industries. It has further expanded its role, ensuring comprehensive protection of economic assets and uninterrupted trade flows through CPEC.

Its Coastal Watch Stations and the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) have become key components of maritime security, further consolidating protection for CPEC projects in Balochistan, Sindh and Gwadar. The Pakistan Navy ensures security of CPEC, particularly Gwadar Port, through Task Force-88, continuous surveillance and joint naval exercises that protect against conventional and non-traditional threats to sea lanes and maritime infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Special Force Protection Battalion (FPB) and Marines are deployed along coastal regions for ground-based security. This framework is designed to counter asymmetric threats, protect Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) and facilitate secure and uninterrupted maritime activity at Gwadar.

On its part, the Pakistan Army plays a critical and central role in CPEC as the primary security guarantor for Chinese personnel and infrastructure while also influencing project execution and protection mechanisms. The military established the Special Security Division (SSD), comprising army and paramilitary forces, specifically tasked with protecting Chinese engineers, workers and infrastructure projects.

The writer is of the view that military involvement in CPEC should be considered a strategic value addition in light of emerging geopolitical and geostrategic realities in the region and beyond. It is effectively managing risks associated with terrorism and sectarian violence, thereby providing a stable environment required by China for its investments and projects.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) also plays a vital role in securing CPEC by providing aerial defense, surveillance and strategic protection. It ensures the safety of CPEC routes and infrastructure by integrating advanced surveillance and air defense technologies for real-time monitoring and operational readiness.

PAF has enhanced its capabilities by integrating long-range radar systems and utilizing satellite networks to monitor aerial activities, improving situational awareness along critical CPEC infrastructure. Its role includes providing an aerial shield to protect national interests and safeguard Chinese personnel and projects.

In summary, there is an urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated security policy to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and the protection of CPEC projects in Pakistan. The recent surge in drone attacks in various cities and the reported formation of a maritime force by the BLA demand a joint security mechanism between Pakistan and China to safeguard shared strategic interests and projects alike.