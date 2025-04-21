‘Her Legacy’ shines spotlight on women empowerment at UMT

LAHORE – The University of Management and Technology (UMT), in collaboration with “Let’s Sprouts” and “The Lawgical,” successfully hosted the much-anticipated event Her Legacy, aimed at celebrating and empowering women across diverse fields on.

Pakistan Observer Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik graced the event as a guest of honour.

The other notable personalities included Miss Hina Parvez Butt, Miss Sarah Ahmed, Mr. Zulfikar Ali Bader, and Mrs. Noushaba Hassan Murad as chief guests. MPA Sarah Ahmad was also present there.

Organized by Miss Ubaida Faiz, Founder of Let’s Sprouts, and Mr. Faisal Ch., Managing Partner at The Lawgical, the event highlighted inspiring stories of female leadership, resilience, and innovation. With powerful speeches and meaningful dialogue, “Her Legacy” served as a platform to honor trailblazing women and foster a spirit of collaboration and empowerment.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the book Ilm, Amal, Zindagi (Knowledge, Action, Life), a biography of UMT’s late founder Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed), which pays tribute to his contributions to education and society.

Addressing the gathering, MPA Hina Parvez Butt emphasized that societal progress is impossible without women’s empowerment and vowed action against crimes targeting women and children. Sarah Ahmad praised the role of women entrepreneurs and the Child Protection Bureau’s efforts in equipping women with practical skills.

Zulfiqar Ali Badr acknowledged UMT’s commitment to education and called for building a strong ecosystem to foster female leadership.

Dr. Noushaba Hasan Murad stressed the need for a sustainable development-based approach to empower women and reaffirmed UMT’s dedication to social progress through quality education.

The seminar witnessed an active participation from women entrepreneurs and young professionals, sharing personal stories and practical insights. The event concluded with certificate distribution to distinguished guests by Dr. Noushaba Hasan Murad.