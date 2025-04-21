City-wise vaccination schedule for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims announced

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced the schedule for administrating vaccines to intending Hajj pilgrims, saying the process will start from today, April 21.

The vaccine will be provided to the pilgrims in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan from Monday, April 21.

The pilgrims residing in Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Faisalabad and Sialkot, Hajj pilgrims will receive vaccine from April 22.

The mandatory vaccination to Hajj pilgrim will be carried out on Wednesday in Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan.

Last month, the Saudi government declared the meningitis vaccine mandatory for all Hajj 2025 pilgrims.

As per the directive, all the citizens and foreign pilgrims must receive the meningitis vaccine before performing Hajj. No one would be allowed to participate in Hajj without vaccination.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has further stated that Hajj package registration would not be possible without proof of vaccination.

The authorities emphasized that preventing the spread of infectious diseases during Hajj became a crucial necessity.

First Hajj Flight

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to starts its flight operation for Hajj 2025 from April 29. The national carrier will transport over 56,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 280 flights.

These pilgrims will include 20,000 people availing the government Hajj scheme and 36,000 people performing pilgrimage through private Hajj operators.

The national carrier will use Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 planes for the Hajj operation.

The PIA will start its post-Hajj flight operation on June 12 to bring back the pilgrims to Pakistan.