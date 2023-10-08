Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains for upper parts of Pakistan on Monday.

According to experts, isolated heavy falls and windstorms are likely in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Mansehra and Abbottabad on Monday.

The wet spell may cause land sliding in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas of the country.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday evening/night.

Hot weather is expected in southern areas and dry elsewhere in the country.

On Monday, rain wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar Region. Dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, parts of the country received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Kalam 02, Drosh, Gilgit and Gupis 01

However, hot weather prevailed in southern parts and dry weather elsewhere.

Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Turbat was recorded at 41 C.