Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Abbotabad and Kohistan on Sunday evening/night.

On Monday, cloudy weather is expected in the upper districts of the province.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated heavy fall are likely at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Manshera, Abbotabad and Haripur.

The wet spell may cause land sliding in Dir, Swat and Chitral during the period.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 38 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 57 per cent.