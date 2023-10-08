Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather with chances of rains for the federal capital and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad and isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday evening/night.

On Monday, rain wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar Region.

Dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

The wet spell may cause land sliding in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, parts of the country received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Kalam 02, Drosh, Gilgit and Gupis 01

However, hot weather prevailed in southern parts and dry weather elsewhere.

Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Turbat was recorded at 41 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 79 per cent.