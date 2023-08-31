In a significant development, the Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase I) has seen substantial progress with the establishment of the Project Management Unit (PMU) and the submission of technical and financial feasibility reports, all under the framework of the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2025.

With an estimated cost of Rs 3,325.6 million, the Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase I) is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Homes and Tribal Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology under the Government of Balochistan. Key aspects of the project include the installation of optical fiber cables spanning up to 190 kilometers and the placement of multipurpose cameras at 411 locations.

Abdul Razzaq, Gwadar Development Authority’s Deputy Director of Town Planning, informed Gwadar Pro that the project, which has been long overdue for completion, is now expected to be expedited. It aims to cover the entirety of Gwadar City, encompassing vital buildings, roads, neighborhoods, the airport, bus stands, parking areas, educational institutions, health centers, and other government infrastructure.

An official from the Ministry of Homes and Tribal Affairs also shared with Gwadar Pro that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in January 2022 between the Chief Operating Officer of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).