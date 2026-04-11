Kamala Harris hints at contesting Presidential Election 2028 after 2024 defeat

WASHINGTON – Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has hinted at contesting the Presidential Election 2028, months after her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 race.

Harris made the remarks during an appearance at the National Action Network’s annual convention, where she shared the stage with civil rights leader Al Sharpton.

When directly asked whether she intended to run again in 2028, she responded that she was still thinking about it.

“I might. I’m considering it,” she said, while acknowledging the growing calls from supporters urging her to re-enter the political arena.

During her speech, Harris reflected on her tenure as Vice President under former President Joe Biden from 2021 to 2025, emphasizing her experience in the White House and familiarity with the responsibilities of the presidency.

She mentioned her time spent working in the West Wing and Situation Room, saying she understood “what the job requires.”

Harris, who made history as the first Black and South Asian woman nominated for president by a major US political party in 2024, had stepped into the race after President Biden withdrew following concerns over his debate performance. She later secured the Democratic nomination through a party vote despite not participating in the primaries as a presidential candidate.

In the 2024 election, Donald Trump returned to the presidency, winning 312 electoral votes to Harris’s 226, although the popular vote remained closer.

At the event, Sharpton praised Harris’s political journey, describing her as a resilient figure who had long faced political challenges. He also criticized the political climate under Trump’s leadership, arguing that voters had underestimated Harris’s candidacy in 2024.

The conference also brought together several potential Democratic contenders for 2028, including Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, alongside other senior party leaders.

While presidential 2028 race remains years away, Harris left her intentions open-ended, saying she is evaluating where she can best serve the American public and will share her decision in due course.